IS AMAECHI THE FAVOURITE CANDIDATE?

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had just declared his intention to join the 2023 presidential race at an ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) event in Rivers State.

The former Rivers Governor said he would seek the party’s ticket to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. “I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President”, he announced.

It could be recalled that the minister was on the 5th February 2022 turbaned as Dan Amanar Daura (trusted son of Daura), the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, by the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk Umar, and brought about speculations in the public space that he could be the president’s favourite.

His declaration to join the Presidential race has further buttressed the answer given by the president when Channels Television interviewed him on January 6. The President said he had a favourite successor but would not disclose the person’s identity for safety reasons.

Efemena Onodjae, efemena1996@gmail.com

