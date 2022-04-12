I’ll Use My Experience to Rescue People from Poverty, Says Ex-Anambra Commissioner

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Immediate Past Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning, and Rural Development, Anambra State, Mr. Bonaventure Enemali, has pledged to use his experience to rescue his people from bad governance.

Enemali stated this to journalists after purchasing his expression of interest and nomination forms to run for a seat in the Anambra House of Assembly to represent Anambra West State Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He said: “I have looked into these scenarios and feel that this is the right time for me to come out and represent the people of my constituency at the state legislature, to speak in their favour instead of leaving them with poor representation.

“I consider it a sacred duty to use my experience and exposure to represent Anambra West at the state assembly. I’m stepping out into the race for the rescue of the ordinary people of Anambra West.”

Enemali further stated that he chose the State House of Assembly instead of the national assembly because of the desire to stay close to his people at the grassroots and affect their lives.

He said: “I believe that the Anambra State legislature is the place I can be, that my representation will have a direct impact on the lives of the people of my constituency.

“If I win the election, which I strongly believe I will, I will spend the next four years participating in most of the legislative roles in the state. It will also allow me to look inward to see what we can do to address the challenges of development in Anambra West.”

