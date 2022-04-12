House Approves N369bn Budget for Customs in 2022

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the total sum of N369.136 billion budget for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for the 2022 fiscal year.

The approval followed the consideration and adoption of the report of its Committee on Customs and Excise on the issue from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the NCS by its Committee of Supply.

Presenting the report, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Leke Abejide, noted that the total sum of the budget is in tandem with the projection in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) approved by the National Assembly.

He explained that out of the amount, N108.853 billion is for personnel cost; N45,896 billion is for overhead cost and N214.294 billion is for capital projects of the Service.

In the budget, seven per cent cost of collection, amounting to N151.841 billion, being the projected revenue available to the NCS is approved, as well as two per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) share of N14.939 billion.

The report stipulated that the NCS should as a matter of urgency, make provisions out of the N27.848 billion surplus for the repairs of 13 scanners prior to the commencement of the proposed e-Customs.

This, the report stated, is to enhance maximum and effective examination of containers at the ports and other designated NCS formations to ensure trade facilitation and also ease the way of doing business in Nigeria.

Other projections approved included the 60% share of the Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) of N60.121 billion for the 2022 intervention fund for the NCS; retained income of N114.385 billion only; Share of Excess Target (in 2021) of N27.848 billion only.

The report recommended that: “The Nigeria Customs Service should make substantial provision for Corporate Social Responsibility so that communities where Nigeria Customs operates and people that work with Nigeria Customs Service could have a sense of belonging or take ownership of the Agency. The information required an assistance to tackle smugglers would be provided by the people easily but as it is now the NCS is seen as an outcast by these communities because they believe Customs only want to benefit from their domain at the expense of their welfare.

“The Nigeria Army does much more Corporate Social Responsibility for the general public and their hosts, so also, other revenue generating agencies; that could be the reason for less reported acrimony and attacks against them by their host communities unlike customs.”

