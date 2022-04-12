FG Orders Release of 40,000 Metric Tonnes of Grains to Alleviate High Food Prices



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has authorised the release of 40,000 metric tonnes of various grains from the Strategic Grains Reserve (SGR) to cushion the effect of high food prices in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, said President Buhari gave the directive Tuesday after he summoned him to the State House, Abuja.

According to him, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will handle the distribution of 12,000 metric tonnes.

Abubakar said in compliance with the presidential directive, grains are now available for immediate distribution.

He added that the same process deployed during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 to distribute 70,000 Metric tonnes of assorted food items across some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be used.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

