Easter: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays



Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has declared Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, 2022 as public holiday to celebrate the Christians Easter.

The celebration marks the end of the Lenten season — the Christians fasting and the celebration of the crucifixion and ascension of Jesus Christ.

A statement on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, said his Minister, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the federal government has declared Friday, April 15 and Monday April 18, 2022, which are Good Friday and Easter Monday, to be public holidays, to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

He said Aregbesola urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on earth.

The minister also called on Christians and all Nigerians alike to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to pray for an end to all security challenges bedevilling every part of the country.

He assured Nigerians that the federal government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway are brought to an end.

He said: “Security is everybody’s business. I therefore urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry.”

Belgore said the minister, while wishing Christians at home and in the Diaspora a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, also called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.

Aregbesola assured Nigerians that the nation is inexorably on the path to greatness, despite the present challenges confronting her.

He said: “There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel.”

