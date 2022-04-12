Consensus Arrangement: Kwara PDP Warns Aggrieved Members against Causing Disharmony

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Chapter of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday warned members that have not benefited from the just concluded consensus arrangement of the party against causing any act capable of threatening the unity and peace of the party in order to help the party return to power come 2023.

The PDP, however, denied the allegation of imposition of candidates on the party while reacting to a protest by some youths in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of the state against the choice of Hon. Hassan Oyeleke, as the House of Representatives candidate for Ifelodun/ Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency.

Speaking at a news conference in Offa, the Kwara South Senatorial Chairman of PDP, Mr. Bisi Fakayode, emphasised that “there was no imposition from any quarters.

“Kwara-south senatorial leadership of the PDP accepts full responsibility for all the candidates that have so far emerged.

“It needs to be emphasised that five aspirants from Offa originally expressed interest in the House of Representatives seat. Three others joined later and they were accommodated. That is what happened.

“Ours is a democratic party which derives its powers from the people. It is the people that decided what they want.”

Fakayode added that “it is an open secret that late last week some youths were seen in Offa protesting against the process that led to the nomination of the House of Representatives candidate of our great party (PDP) for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency for the 2023 elections.

“When the guidelines of our party were released the leadership at the senatorial level brainstormed and resolve to adopt the consensus arrangement in picking out candidates.

“We further agreed to go for primary election wherever the consensus arrangement would not work.”

A member of the PDP Board of Trustee (BoT), Hon. Ebun Owolabi, used the forum to appeal to aggrieved members to be magnanimous in defeat.

She added that “it is in members unity that PDP will wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the state and national levels.”

Speaking in the same vein, former Kwara South Senator, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, argued that PDP is currently in a good stead to come out victorious at the 2023 general elections.

“If PDP emerges victorious at both the state and Federal levels, we will be able to erase the pains being inflicted on us by the APC led state and federal governments,” he said.

