Buhari Flays Plateau Killings, Says Act Heinous

Deji Elumoye



President Muhammadu Buhari has described the recent brutal terrorist attacks on Kanam and Wase communities in Plateau State as heinous, saying the perpetrators should not be allowed to escape justice.

The president, in a release issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, directed that the perpetrators of the dastardly acts should not be spared or forgiven.



He ordered law enforcement agencies to work strenuously with the government of the state to bring the situation under control and take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly.



President Buhari expressed condolences over the terrorist incident, saying as a matter of priority, peace must return at all costs to the state and the entire country.



The president, therefore, urged “our citizens, the people of Plateau State in particular to expose the perpetrators of such incidents, their sponsors and those who encourage such criminals who carry out these dastardly acts of murder, so that the law will take its course”.



He added that the criminals “must not be forgiven”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

