Breaking: APC National Chairman, Deputy Resign from Senate

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned from the Senate.

Similarly, Senator Abubakar Kyari, representing Borno North Senatorial District, has also resigned from the red chamber.

Adamu and Kyari announced their resignations in separate letters read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary Tuesday.

Lawan said the senators explained that their action became necessary following their emergence as National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC respectively.

