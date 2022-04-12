BHM Research Report to Cover All of Africa

BHM Research & Intelligence has announced that starting this year, its annual report on the public relations and communications sector in Nigeria, will be expanded to cover all of Africa, adding 53 more countries with a combined economy of over $2 $2trillion and over 1 billion population.

This, it stated in a statement, will be the first-ever report that will cater exclusively to the PR and communications industry within the African continent.

It stated, “The Africa PR and Communications report is being compiled in partnership with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR UK), CIPR International, the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), Africa Communications Week (ACW), Wadds Incorporated, ID Africa, Plaqad Incorporated, and Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants. Other partners are to be announced.”

BHM Founder Ayeni Adekunle commented: “Since we launched the Nigeria PR Report on January 29, 2016, we have witnessed the growth of the industry home and abroad; and five years after, we are pleased to confirm we are now expanding our research to cover a continent that holds plenty promise for the global communications sector. We hope the Africa PR and Communications report will quickly become the authoritative voice in the industry, providing insights, data, and useful information for those working here, as well as everyone outside looking in.’’

Ayeni added: “The past 28 months have been volatile for the world. It invariably highlighted our strengths and weaknesses as a continent. And the PR & communications industry was one of the first points of call in advising government and business leaders on wading through the times and supporting initiatives across the continent.”

