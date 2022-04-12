Bayelsa Monarch Urges Youths to Make Meaningful Use of Their Youthfulness





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

King Bubaraye Dakolo, of Gbarain Ekpetiama Kingdom, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa, has urged young people from Bayelsa to always engage in meaningful things to better their lives and develop their tomorrow.

The monarch stated this yesterday during parley visit with a Non Governmental Organisation, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), and some selected young people in his palace, urged them to always seek wisdom from the wise for them to live a better life.

THISDAY gathered that the youths were selected from the oil and gas producing communities across Bayelsa, to come learn from the wise.

The monarch expressed satisfaction over the young people for seeking knowledge and wisdom from the wise.

He said that the old kingdom has existed before slave trade, palm oil trade, groundnut trading amongst others, adding that Mongo Park, Lord Frederick Lugard, all passed and visited the kingdom, and that most of them understands foreign languages because of that.

The king appealed to young people to embrace education, and also devote their time to learn something new every day of their lives.

He urged young people to always maximise their time, in all they do, trying to put in order during their youthful age.

Dakolo, urged them to always take seriously whatever that has to do with oil and gas, and her environment, that oil that is supposed to be a blessing for them, is now a bitter experience before them.

He said that young people must always endeavour to ask questions to be better than those old men, who never bother to ask questions on her environment.

The chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council urged them to always have a purpose on what they want to study in school, and discuss with their parents before obtaining the JAMB form.

In his address, a foremost Environmentalist and the Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Mr. Nnimmo Bassey, said the visit is to tap wisdom from the wise, as an enlightened scholar.

According to him, “we came with young people because education is a very strong tool, for the growth of young people.

“We are here to learn from the wise on things that are of natural value to human nature, things like climate change, amongst others.

“Also to get right knowledge not the wrong one, but the one that will take young people far in life.”

The director said things are changing rapidly in the world today, so many people are seeking for knowledge and information from the media.

He also commended the king for his emergence as the chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, which he said that he has all the quality as a good leader.

