Akeredolu Orders Political Appointees Contesting in 2023 Polls to Resign

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has given all political office holders in the state, who are contesting in the 2023 elections, till Thursday, April 14, 2022 to resign from their offices.

Akeredolu, through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, stated this in a memo in Akure on Tuesday.

The memo read: “As you are aware, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) has signed the amended Electoral Bill into law and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released guidelines on the conduct of the impending general election thereby signalling the commencement of intense political activities both at the federal and state levels.

“Consequently, and in line with the provision of section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, political and public office holders desirous of participating in the political process either as a contestant for elective positions or as delegate should resign their appointments on or before Thursday. 14th April 2022.

“This is for your Information and strict compliance, pIease.”

The governor’s directive comes a few days after the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, officially declared her interest to represent Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri zone) in the Senate in 2023.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, fondly called Ada Owerri, had said her aspiration to represent her pre-marital zone in the Senate was gingered by the need to address the gross under-development and infrastructural deficit in her maiden home of Emeabiam in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State and the other eight local councils that make up the zone.

She regretted that successive administrations had neglected the zone, commending the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for approving the construction of a five-kilometre road in her area.

She said: “I am running for Senate to represent Imo East Senatorial Zone. There is nothing wrong in that other than to change the narratives of power in the zone.

“I will go there to make sure that life is made easier.Owerri people have acknowledged my importance. When it comes to infrastructural facilities, I am reaching out to everyone. I am a daughter from Owerri that is coming back to fix the community. I have structure in Imo.”

