Adamawa: Ex-Gov Bindow Declares Interest to Run for Governorship Seat

Daji Sani in Yola

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow has officially declared his interest to contest in the governorship election of the state on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

While Bindow was making his declaration at the APC Secretariat yesterday, the incumbent Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, also swore in 21 council chairmen who were winners of the council elections held last Saturday in the state.

Bindow also named his running mate as Martins Babale, who was his deputy when he was the governor of the state.

He said he was out again to correct his mistakes before, and appealed to APC stakeholders and supporters to give him the opportunity to do that.

According to him, “I have made several mistakes as a human being, and I am appealing to the party executives and everybody to forgive me.

“I also want to state that l have forgiven those who offended me.”

Also speaking, the state party Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilail, called all the aspirants to unite and agree to support whoever wins the party’s primary.

However, Finitiri, during the swearing-in of the newly elected chairmen of the 21 LGAs, who are all members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), admonished them to translate the dividend of democracy to the grassroots.

“Let me start by congratulating our newly elected local government council chairmen and 226 councilors across the state for their victories at the last Saturday polls.

“It is indeed a victory well-deserved. We all worked for it and share in the joy and pride it brings not only to our great party, the PDP, but to our state and our people who have once again experienced the beauty of democracy at the grassroots level through the exercise of their right of franchise.

“I thank the good people of Adamawa State for continuously believing in us and voting the PDP overwhelmingly. I assure you that we shall not fail you. If we have not failed you at the state level, we surely won’t fail you at the council level,” he said.

The governor said the peaceful conduct of the election has once again “demonstrated our collective resolve to embrace democracy and its tenets.

“This election has produced triple outcomes. Firstly, it is referendum

on the failures of the APC policies and how agitated our people are to vote out the party from the bottom to the top.”

