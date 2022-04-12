2023: Osinbajo to Break Fast With APC Senate Caucus Today



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Tuesday evening host the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate Caucus to Iftar (breaking of fast) at his official residence, Akinola Aguda House, State House, Abuja. This is the second Iftar Osinbajo will be holding with APC stakeholders having held one on Sunday evening with 12 out of the 22-member Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).The Vice President is expected to use the forum to formally intimate the Senate APC Caucus led by Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, of his intention to run for Presidency in the 2023. Osinbajo, who formally made public his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, will continue to meet with critical stakeholders of the party ahead of the presidential primaries in May.

Details later…

