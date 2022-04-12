2023: Osinbajo Meets with House APC Lawmakers Wednesday



* As Udom parleys with PDP counterparts

Udora Orizu in Abuja



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and 2023 presidential aspirant will, Wednesday, April 13, meet with the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

Osinbajo made this known in a letter written to the House, which was read by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, at plenary Tuesday.

The vice-president, in the letter, said he wants to host the lawmakers to iftar/dinner at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

The letter read in part: “Hon. Speaker, invitation of the House of Representatives All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus to iftar/dinner. In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, it will be my great pleasure to host you on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. It is proposed that members arrive at 6:30, at the State House Banquet hall. I will appreciate your very kind assistance in conveying this invitation to all concerned. Please accept always the assurance of my highest consideration and regards.”

In a related development, the Deputy Speaker, reading a letter by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, informed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers of a meeting with another presidential hopeful and Governor of Akwaibom State, Emmanuel Udom, at 8 pm, House 50 Lobito Crescent Wuse 2.

