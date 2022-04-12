2023: ADC Chairman Tells Nigerians Not to be Deceived by Osinbajo’s Declaration



Udora Orizu in Abuja



The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Ralphs Nwosu, has advised Nigerians not to be deceived by the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for the office of President in 2023.Nwosu, who acknowledged the constitutional right of Osinbajo to run for public office, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, however, urged Nigerians to regard the declaration as a huge joke.

He described Osinbajo’s declaration as an insult on Nigerians seeing that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for which he has been an integral part has failed woefully to deliver on all its promises.

According to him, neither Osinbajo nor the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants have anything new to contribute in alleviating the suffering of the masses which they have aggravated in the last seven years.

“Osinbajo is Buhari and Buhari is Osinbajo. Osinbajo cannot promise to achieve what Buhari failed to achieve in the last seven years and expect Nigerians to take him serious”

Nwosu urged Nigerians not to again place their trust in the APC and any of its aspirants, saying the ADC is poised to offer the much needed transformational leadership through young and dynamic candidates at all levels during the 2023 general election.

He said: “Osinbajo and Buhari have failed the litmus test of leadership. An Osinbajo presidency will be worse than the present administration of Buhari as VP would remain the voice of Jacob with Buhari as the hand of Esau, if elected by Nigerians.

“Which policy initiated by Buhari and Osinbajo has benefitted Nigerians? Today, terrorists have dismembered key states and local governments from the country under the watch of Buhari/Osinbajo.

“Yet Osinbajo promises to restore security and grow the economy! Nigerians will be going back to Egypt should they elect Osinbajo who has cooperated with a president that has ruined the nation’s economy through knee-jerk policies.

“Nigeria has been rated the poverty capital of the world, is that what Osinbajo wants to continue? The price of fuel, electricity tariffs, transport fares and cost of food items are beyond the reach of average Nigerians. Yet Osinbajo wants to continue. God forbid,” Nwosu said.

The ADC Chairman urged Osinbajo to complete his tenure as Vice President and retire quietly to his Ikenne home in Ogun State.

