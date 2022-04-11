Zenith: Banking on Reward to Maintain Customer Loyalty

Oluchi Chibuzor writes on Zenith Bank’s new initiative to expand its reach in the retail banking segment of the market

As part of efforts to expand its reach in the retail segment of the bank sector, Zenith Bank Plc recently introduced another season of its savings promo.

The bank which remains a clear leader in the digital space with several firsts in deploying innovative products, solutions and an assortment of alternative channels that ensure convenience, speed and safety of transactions, has been making significant progress in its retail banking drive. This is evidenced by remarkable growth in transaction volumes and value across its digital platforms and strong growth in customer acquisition.

Therefore, in order to entrench itself in the retail segment of the market, the bank recently re-introduced its Zenith Bank Beta Life Promo Season 2.

The reward scheme is a bi-weekly raffle promo wherein the bank would give gifts worth N150,000 each to 20 customers from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023. The raffle draws hold on the second and fourth Friday of each month.

To qualify, customers are expected to simply open a Zenith Bank account; fund the account with a minimum of N5,000 for the period; request and collect a Zenith Bank Debit Card (virtual or physical).

The promo is open to new and existing Zenith Bank customers that maintain a minimum deposit of N5,000 for the period; request and collect a Zenith Bank Debit Card (virtual or physical) and download and register on the Zenith Bank Mobile App or register for *966# EazyBanking.

“If you do not have a current or savings account with us, or have a dormant or zero balance account, this is the best time to open an account, fund or reactivate your account to win exciting rewards every week. Rewards will be allocated to the winning accounts chosen via raffle draw by our computer program designed specifically for the purpose of the Promotion.

“The random selection and allocation of Prizes to the respective Winning Customers will be verified by external auditors. Customers must maintain an active account with N5000, get a card and register for USSD or download the mobile app to become a winner. You can open an account by just dialing *966# on your phone and following the prompts, or you can open an account on our website,” the bank stated.

“This is possible. However, you are encouraged to make additional deposits in subsequent weeks,” it added.

Indeed, one of the best ways for individuals to take charge of their finances in today’s uncertain economy is to develop a healthy savings culture. Although seemingly not a priority early in life, experts believe everyone (especially young people) should make it a priority to save and invest early, as being encouraged by Zenith Bank through the promo.

In fact, Dr. Barbara O’Neill, in ‘The Benefits of Saving Money,’ cited a report that revealed that savings is linked to increased happiness. Actually, what the study found, according to O’Neill, was that people who are planners and do future-oriented things such as setting goals and taking steps (e.g., saving money) to achieve those goals feel happier, and better about their lives, than those who don’t make plans.

On a related note, the Consumer Federation of America found a strong relationship between having spending and saving plans and maintaining emergency funds. Particularly for low-income individuals, those with a spending plan with goals were far more likely to have saved money for emergencies than were those without a plan.

Economists and psychologists attribute findings like these to the sense of control that people have when they plan ahead and know what they need to do to get from where they are now to where they want to be, O’Neill stressed further.

In Nigeria, the Central Bank and other stakeholders in the financial sector have always recognised the need to promote financial inclusion. This led to the launch of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS). The strategy document spells out specific priority measures to be adopted in a bid to reduce credit risks and transaction costs associated with serving the most financially excluded members of society. Some of these measures include initiatives to support the expansion and reach of digital financial services, increasing agent banking networks, and promoting more channels for cashless payments.

Therefore, the savings promo initiative is one out of the numerous introduced by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, to ensure the financial institution retains its leadership position in the industry.

This followed its recent introduction of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Chatbot on WhatsApp named ZIVA (Zenith Intelligent Virtual Assistant), which enables customers to perform financial transactions and enjoy real-time customer service from their mobile phones.

With this solution, customers would be able to enroll by simply adding the bank’s verified WhatsApp mobile number 07040004422 on their mobile devices, agree to the legal terms of use and then initiate a conversation.

This product provides the convenience for the bank’s customers to interact and transact on a 24 hours basis on the encrypted WhatsApp platform, it added.

The bank further explained that with the capability to respond to chats/queries anchored on the existing WhatsApp platform, customers would be able to open new accounts, receive instant transaction notifications, check their balances on the go, transfer funds and top up airtime. They would also be able to confirm cheques, pay bills, apply for loans, block their accounts, and request mini statements, amongst other banking services.

Commenting on the AI banking solution, Onyeagwu said: “The launch of ZIVA is driven by the need for additional secured channels of communication with our customers as we deepen our retail penetration.”

Speaking further on the WhatsApp chatbot, Onyeagwu noted that, “since the behavioural pattern of the modern customer dictates that they want to engage with brands over the channel of their choice, it was really important for us as a leading financial services institution and a pioneer of several technological innovations in the financial services industry to implement this solution in order to continue to create value for our teeming customers who incidentally were already using WhatsApp as a primary channel of communication.”

The Zenith Bank’s continuous drive for retail deposits combined with the strategic rebalancing of its funding base helped to reduce its cost of funding from 2.1 per cent in 2020, to 1.5 per cent in its financial year ended December 2021.

This was part of the factors shareholders of bank saw that made them to unanimously approve the bank’s proposed final dividend, expressing delight at the final dividend payment of N2.80 per share which brings the total payout for the 2021 financial year to N3.10 per share with a total value of N97.33 billion.

The shareholders gave the approval at the bank’s 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos, recently.

The Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia, thanked the shareholders for their unflinching loyalty, which has enabled the bank to rise to the pinnacle of the nation’s financial services industry, and assured them of the bank’s commitment to consistently deliver superior value to them.

Speaking on the financial institution’s performance, Onyeagwu, said: “if you look at the bank’s history over the years, Zenith Bank has always grown, and even within the pandemic, we have maintained a reasonable positive growth trajectory. Growth is coming from the fact that we are deploying our digital capability to grow more businesses, simplify our service processes, make our processes more efficient, and deal with customers’ complaints.

“Apart from developing new products, we are discovering new business verticals, especially within the retail segment, which have significant revenue.”

He added: “Meeting the expectation of shareholders means we have to work harder. The team is dodged, hardworking, resilient, and above all, we have a very supportive board that comes with superior guidance.”

In spite of a challenging macroeconomic environment aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zenith Bank Group achieved year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross earnings of 10 per cent from the N696.5 billion reported in the previous year to N765.6 billion. This was on the back of a 23 per cent YoY growth in non-interest income from N251.7 billion to N309 billion and a two per cent YoY growth in interest income from N420.8 billion to N427.6 billion.

Its profit before tax also grew by 10 per cent, from N255.9 billion to N280.4 billion in the current year. The increase was due to growth in the top-line and very strong management of the treasury portfolio that increased efficiency, resulting in a drop in interest expense by 12 per cent from N121.1 billion in 2020, to N106.8 billion in the current year.

Indeed, Zenith Bank is living up to its strategic objective which includes a continuous improvement of its capacity to meet customers’ increasing and dynamic financial needs as well as sustain high quality growth through investments that impact the quality of service to its existing and potential customers, constant upgrade of its ICT infrastructure, unwavering investment in training and re-training of its people and regular reinforcing of its customer services delivery charter with regards to continually changing customer needs.

