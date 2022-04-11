Women Group Unveils Programme to Help the Needy, Widows

Sunday Okobi

A Lagos-based women group, Great Ladies Okota Region General (GLRG), has unveiled a programme to touch the lives of the needy, widows and the less privileged in the society, adding that the project will also empower the people through skill acquisition schemes.



The Chairman of the group, Blessing Chinasa Benye, disclosed this to THISDAY recently when the group unveiled a Club that will coordinate their humanitarian activities in Okota, Lagos.



According to her, “We have organised skill acquisition programmes for the less privileged and widows recently, and have also given out capitals for them to start small scale businesses. “



We have also reached out to prisoner in correctional centres in Lagos to offer assistance. Today, we are launching a club that will help us expand the scope of our activities in Lagos and beyond.”



Benye noted that they are a group of self-made ladies whose sole objective is to help the needy and less-privileged in the society in the best way they can, and not for any financial gains, adding that: “We support more women in Nigerian politics with financial empowerment because we believe that women should be involved the governance of the country, and contribute their quota for the betterment of the society.”



She condemned the exclusion of the gender bill in the recent constitution amendment, saying: “There is nothing wrong with the gender bill except that our men are being unnecessarily afraid of competition from the women folks.”



Benye disclosed that Great Ladies Okota Region General was founded in 2015 with the vision of empowering women and helping the less privileged in the society.



Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, she said: “We look up to your support financially to help us carry out other projects on our agenda and move to the next level. We urge you all to always remember the helpless people in our communities who need our assistance, and may God bless you as you continue to tirelessly provide for them.”

