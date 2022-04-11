‘Why I am Running for Akoko North East/West Reps Race’

Fidelis David in Akure

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Pastor Abdul Afolami Olabomi, has assured the people of Akoko North East/North West federal constituency of better, quality and robust representation if elected to the House of Representatives in 2023.

He stated this at the weekend when he submitted his Expression of Interest and nomination form at the PDP state secretariat in Akure.

Olabomi, a trained banker, who has practiced in the banking industry for over a decade in Nigeria and New York, United States, said he is very optimistic of victory because he has the experience and the backing of the people of Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency.

He said: “I am very optimistic of victory in 2023, because I am an ordained minister of God. I sought the face of God and I’ve been praying to Almighty God over the years that he should give me the grace to represent my people, and I know that God is behind me.

“I am not just in the race, it is a mandate that am going to claim for my people. I am going to represent my people, and that is why I have the divine assurance and the support of my people from the two local government areas.

Olabomi, a graduate of Community Health and Human Services from Empire State College, New York, specifically stated that the motivation is an extension of his call as a minister of God, and base on the plight of his people from the two local government areas.

According to him, “I’ve been in the US for 20 years and I have seen the way politics is being practiced in the western part of the world. It is quite different from what we have in Nigeria, and each time I am home, seeing my people in abject poverty worries me.

“I have been praying to Almighty God to give me the grace to represent my people, and I see this as an opportunity to serve my people and give back to my community.”

Olabomi, who assured his people of better and quality representation in the green chamber in 2023, however, bemoan the level of unemployment in Nigeria, courtesy of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

“Most of our youths are unemployed after graduation; I have been in the US developing the youths, I’ve been running youth programmes and picking up people off the streets, including homeless children-cleaning them up and providing services for them. So, if I can do that in America, where there is government, I should be able to replicate it here in Nigeria where it seems there is no presence of government.

“People only depend on God in Nigeria, over there, people depend on the government because they have a responsible government, and that was why I said I will focus on the youths and the aged people.”

He stressed that he tended to focus on the youths, train and retrain them so that they could become independent and self-reliant.

