Whitefield, Coca-Cola, Sterling One Foundations Empower Youths

Nume Ekeghe

Whitefield Foundation, Coca-Cola Foundation, and Sterling One Foundation, alongside other partners, have trained and empowered over 60,000 youths and women across the country, with over 20,000 youths in Kano alone, to aid wealth creation and contribute positively to the economy.

A statement from Sterling One Foundation stated that executing partner, Whitefield Foundation, also disbursed over N30 million in financial grants to the top 1,000 beneficiaries from every state in Nigeria through Sterling

The Chief Executive Officer of Whitefield Foundation, Funmi Johnson, said the empowerment programs is “part of their contribution to the upliftment of teeming youths out of poverty.”

Also speaking, Coca-Cola’s Director of Public Affairs, Communication, and Sustainability, Amaka Onyemelukwe, said they have over time specialized in building sustainable communities through the development of their local communities for everyone to be financially responsible.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, noted that according to a recent statistics report by Bloomberg, Nigeria’s unemployment rate ranked third globally at 33 percent, a key indicator that the unemployment situation is dire.

According to her: “Everyone must choose to do something to change that narrative,” remarking that the foundation has prioritized youth empowerment and gender equality as “youth and women are critical to the nation’s economic development.”

