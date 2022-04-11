TikTok and HOMECOMING Festival come together to celebrate Nigerian creatives



11 April 2022. Taking place in Lagos from 15-18 April, the HOMECOMING Festival is a celebration of Nigerian culture and diaspora link-ups across fashion, music, art and sports, and this year. This year, TikTok is delighted to be a part of the highly anticipated celebration of artistry and creative diversity that is Nigeria’s creative culture. The TikTok community can expect great content from the festival with exciting live broadcasts of performances, interviews and workshops.

“We are excited to partner with HOMECOMING to celebrate the rich cultural experience that is the Nigerian creative industry. Through this partnership, we are committed to supporting our diverse community as they continue to entertain the world through music, fashion, sports and so much more. We look forward to sharing the most exciting and inspiring moments from the Festival and seeing the rest of the world experience Nigeria through the TikTok lens and its diverse creator community.” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager for Africa.

The 2022 version of HOMECOMING will see performances from some of the most exciting musicians across Africa including Black Sherif, Asake, BOJ, BNXN (BUJU), Deto Black, Fireboy DML, Lancey Foux, Lojay, Midas the Jagaban and TeeZee amongst others, as well as a very special African debut from London’s very own Central Cee.

HOMECOMING will also be taking over luxury concept store Alara to showcase exclusive pieces from eminent labels such as Denim Tears, Off-White, Stussy, Casablanca, Patta, Cactus Flea Market, Mowalola, Motherlan and Ambush, as well as a pop-up that will showcase Drake’s NOCTA collection for the first time ever in its physical form.

Part of the this exciting partnership, TikTok will have a heavy presence at the event, hosting a panel discussion that will look at how entertainment platforms like TikTok play a significant role in exporting creative talent to the rest of the world. The TikTok community can also expect exclusive live streams of the festival, including artist performances and behind-the-scenes interviews on the Homecoming TikTok page.

Follow all the fun and excitement with the full line-up for HOMECOMING 2022, here https://ourhomecoming.com. You can purchase your tickets at https://ourhomecoming.com/Tickets

Be a part of the action and join the official hashtag on TikTok: #Homecoming

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com.

About Homecoming

Founded by Grace Ladoja MBE, HOMECOMING is a movement; igniting new cultural conversation and creative development in Africa, starting in Nigeria. Our vision is to empower the continent’s young generation with the knowledge and resources they need to inspire and enable future innovation and growth. HOMECOMING Festival is the spark that ignites this movement; a 4-day cultural exchange that brings African creatives and creativity back to Africa, and gives African creatives what they need to take their vision to the world.

HOMECOMING continues to champion gender equality, committing to furthering the roles of women in the Nigerian creative industries and sporting world, alongside the general growth of young businesses who have an international world view.

Website: ourhomecoming.com

Twitter: twitter.com/our_homecoming

Facebook: facebook.com/ourhomecoming

Instagram: instagram.com/ourhomecoming

