Stakeholders Urge Buhari to Sign Transport Commission Bill into Law

James Emejo in Abuja

Stakeholders in the transport sector have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently sign the National Transport Commission Bill into law.

They believed the proposed law would provide a regulatory body and law for the entire transport sector.

At a roundtable on Road Corridor Development Initiative in Nigeria organised by the Transport Trade Group (TTG) of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) in partnership with the National Chamber Policy Centre (NCPC), the parties lamented the stagnation of the sector due to the delay in finalisation of the bill.

ACCI Vice President on Communication Strategy and External Relation, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong said, the road corridor development initiative remained important area of focus, which must be given attention by stakeholders across various government and business community.

In a statement by ACCI, Media/Strategy Officer, Olayemi John-Mensah, said the development is an integral and strategic nerve of the Nigerian economy, which cannot be overemphasized, adding that “unfortunately, over the years it has been neglected and has witnessed slow progress which have frustrated the movement of goods and services and the ease of doing business.”

The chairman of the roundtable, Mallam Bukhari Bello said once the National Transport Commission Bill is signed into law, the sector would witness a new lease of life.

