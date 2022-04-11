Police Parade 32 Suspects for Robbery, Cultism in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has paraded 32 suspects for various offences. The Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP. Toochukwu Ikenga, said that the suspects were arrested for offences ranging from cultism, revenue touting, and possession of prohibited firearms.



Ikenga, while quoting the State Police Commissioner, CP. Echeng Echeng, said the command has resolved to stamp out violent crimes, extortion and other forms of crime and criminality in the state.



He said: “The commissioner stated this yesterday when police officers, attached to Anambra command arrested 32 suspects on offences ranging from armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearm and extortion, recovered one locally-made Beretta pistol, one magnum pump-action, and ammunition.



“Operatives arrested one Ozo Olie Ifeanyi ‘M’ 43years in his residence at Odoje village, Onitsha, and recovered one locally fabricated single barrel pistol and live ammunition concealed in a bag.



“Investigation so far reveals that the suspect has already made a useful statement that will lead to the arrest of other members of their criminal gang. He also confessed to being a member of the Black Axe Cult Group and specialised in robbing unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables.



“Similarly, another suspect, one Ifeanyi Nwobu, ‘M,’ 49 years, and a native of Enuorji Village, Enugu Ukwu at about 9 p.m. on March 30, 2022, was arrested and recovered one Magnum pump-action gun. The suspect has made a useful statement that could unravel the source of the arm.”



Meanwhile, 30 of the paraded suspects were arrested for flouting the state government’s ban on touting, extortion and illegal revenue collection in the state.



The arrested suspects included Mr. Ifeatu Oluebube, Mr. Akpa Ikechukwu, Mr. Linus Ekene, Mr. Nwede Chinedu, Mr. Nwigwe Osinachi, Mr. Nas Emeka, Mr. Uduak Linus, Mr. Obi Onyebuchi, Mr. Ayo Omah, Mr. Igwe Chukwuebuka, Mr. Nweke Abuchi and Mr. Anthony Chidi.



Others are Onyebuchi Ndubuisi, Onyekwelu Ifechukwu, Nwagha Nzube, Anamabu Somto, Duru Chigozie, Onwuakpa Chukwudi, Nworie Chimaram, Orji Onyebuchi, Nnamani Chukwuebuka, Ifeanyi Chinedu, among others, who were arrested in various places in Onitsha.



Echeng assured that the confidence reposed in the police for the protection of lives and properties, and maintenance of law and order will never be taken for granted. He also calls for increased information flow from the public to the police.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

