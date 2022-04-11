Plateau Govt Provides Jobs for Youths Through Transformational Projects

Chinedu Eze

To end drug trafficking and other illicit activities among the youths in Plateau state, Governor Simon Lalong has created hundreds of jobs to absorb these youths who are now engaged in many construction projects going on in the state.

The governor has flagged off the construction of many roads to change the face of Jos and other parts of the state.

Government is also expanding, modernising and rehabilitating the popular Jos main market.

The state Commissioner of Land, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Dati said that these efforts by the state government are not only to transform the infrastructure of the state, but to provide jobs for the youths, noting that this is very critical because idle youths engage in crime, fuelled by drug addiction.

“The menace of drug trafficking and abuse coupled with its spiraling effect of cultism and crime, is a cankerworm ravaging the youthful population in Nigeria, with Plateau State feeling the brunt. This concern formed the nucleus of discourse with the Plateau State commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Umar Yahuza where he lamented a surge in the use of narcotic drugs as evidenced in the arrests and convictions of drug traffickers lately, ”Dati disclosed.

