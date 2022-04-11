Oyetola: Expect More of Dividends of Democracy

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, has assured the people of the state of more dividends of democracy if he would be reelected in the forthcoming July 16 gubernatorial election.



Oyetola gave the assurance yesterday during an engagement program organised by the state’s civic engagement office for wPalm Kernel Association (PKA), in Osogbo.



The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said that various developmental projects his administration had achieved since its inception were tips of the iceberg.



Oyetola said that his administration had performed credibly well in the areas of health, education, poverty alleviation, infrastructure, youth empowerment, free monthly food for the vulnerable, prompt payment of salaries, and pensions, among others.



He harped on the need to consolidate the achievements recorded in the past three and half years.

The governor rejected the notion that many second-term governors usually relapse into non-performance because he had made a covenant with God to keep to his oath of office.



He also said that he had dedicated his life to selfless service in order to make life more bearable and enjoyable for the people.



“Nothing can change my covenant with God and the people of the state in putting smiles on their faces, this is because I see politics as a means to serve the people and make positive impacts in their lives.



“My yearning for re-election is to consolidate on what we had achieved since the inception of my administration.

“And I can assure the good people of the state that more dividends of democracy will be made available during our second term,” he said.



Oyetola then urged members of the association to support his re-election, adding that he will continue to provide the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.



The Chairman of PKA, Mr. Abdulganiyu Ogundele, commended the governor for the giant stride he had accomplished in the provision of infrastructure across the state.



Ogundele, however, appealed to the governor to assist members of the association with more soft loans to boost their businesses and promised that the association would support his re-election for the continuation of the good work.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

