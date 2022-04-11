Osinbajo Declares for President, Says He Has Experiences, Insights to Succeed Buhari



*Describes Buhari as true Nigerian patriot



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that he has garnered enough experience which stands him in good position to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.In a short speech to flag off his presidential ambition on Monday morning, Osinbajo who described President Buhari as a true Nigerian patriot said he had served diligently as Vice President in the last seven years during which he had met with different categories of Nigerians.The Vice President stated: “For the past seven years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, President Muhammadu Buhari. “In these seven years, while on the train of duty and service, I traversed every part of our country, meeting Nigerians of every cadre, class, tribe and walks of life, both young and old; I MET YOU.

“I’ve stood where you stand and sat where you sit. I know and I understand our hopes, aspirations and fears from a place of relatable proximity; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great peoples.

“This is why today, with utmost humility, I formally declare my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“I also most solemnly and respectfully seek your support as fellow Nigerians everywhere in this land and the diaspora, as we embark on this great and exciting journey that lies ahead of us.

“IT IS TIME”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

