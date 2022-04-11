Olive House Wins Jacobs Schools Inter-house Sports

Olive and Blue House have emerged champions of Jacobs Schools biennial inter-house sports competition.

Olive House at the competition held at Orile Kajola, Ifo Ogun State last Thursday, coast to victory with nine gold, seven silver and 18 bronze medals in the high school category.

Pink House finished second ahead of Burgundy and Purple who placed third and fourth respectively.

Similarly, Blue House were crowned champions of Jacobs Model School category which is made up of the Pre-nursery, nursery and primary schools.

The victorious house won eight gold, six silver and 18 bronze medals ahead of Orange, Yellow and Green houses respectively.

Shortly after the pumps and glitz, an elated Director of School, Jacobs Schools, Mrs. Bukky Sokunbi commended the students and parents for their contributions in ensuring the event became a success.

She also enjoined the parents to encourage their wards to take sports seriously, as some pupils are talented in sports and could bring glory to the nation in the nearest future.

“We are known for excellence at Jacobs Schools and that’s what we stand for. We invested heavily in sporting activities and that is why we want our students to excel in all areas both academics and sports.

“Over time, we have had some of our students represent their high institutions in sports at the top level. That shows we were able to nurture them very well from here,” Sokunbi pointed out.

Some of the events that were competed for include; Match past, ultimate search, 100m Junior (boys and girls), 100m Senior (boys and girls), 200m Junior and senior, (boys and girls), 400m Junior and Senior, (boys and girls).

Other events are; High jump Senior and Junior (boys and girls), Shot put Senior (boys and girls), 4x100m (boys and girls) and a host of others.

Victorious Houses and students also cart away trophies and medals.

