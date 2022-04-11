Obafemi Awolowo Foundation 30th Anniversary Holds Today





The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation has invited the public to a webinar scheduled today by 5p.m. (Nigeria time).

According to the organisers, the theme of the meeting is: ‘The Role of Foundations in Developing Countries’, adding that the seminar will attempt an incisive analysis of the impact of Foundations on development efforts, share experiences and possibly, explore synergies for greater effect.

The organisers in a statement signed by the Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr O. Awolọwọ Dosumu, said the Chairman and Founder of the TY Danjuma Foundation, General T. Y. Danjuma (rtd), will chair the event, while Chairman, Kọla Daisi Foundation, Chief Kọla Daisi; Chairman, MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, and Executive Secretary, African Capacity Building Foundation, Mr. Mamadou Biteye, will be the special guests.

It noted that the keynote address will be delivered by Professor Friday Okonofua, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Director of Grants and Research at the University of Benin, who is also the erstwhile vice chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State.

The statement further stated that the distinguished panellists would include CEO of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Max Adv. Boqwana; CEO of the Sickle Cell Foundation, Dr Annette Akinṣẹtẹ; CEO of Tony Elumelu Foundation Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, and CEO of the Leventis Foundation, Dr Hope Usieta.

“Various categories of Foundations, as well as other cognate institutions in Nigeria, Africa and beyond have also been invited to participate in the seminar. The event will be moderated by communication expert, Dr. Victor Ọladokun, while the login details are: Webinar ID 829 4408 1572; Passcode 518927. We look forward to welcoming you virtually on April 11,” the statement said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

