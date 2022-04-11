INEC Begins Voters’ Enlightenment on PVC Collection

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced a nationwide communal sensitisation of voters to collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) for the 2023 election.

The FCT INEC carried out the sensitisation over the weekend in Jikwoyi, in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) with a non-governmental body, Better Nigeria and Empowerment Initiative (BNEI).

The INEC Desk Officer for Voters’ Education in AMAC, Mrs. Chinwuba Obunmeke, urged residents of the community to inform their neighbours to come out and pick up their PVC.

Obumneke stressed that voters that had already registered in another part of the country could ask for a transfer if they have changed their location instead of doing double registration.

The President of BNEI, Mr. Franklin Imafidon, said they chose the Jikwoyi community because of its dense population and lack of awareness about voter rights and obligations.

Imafidon said: “We are starting from here to make them understand and know why they should register, collect their PVC, and vote. Every one of us has the right to exercise our civic rights. People should not sell their votes whatever amount they are being given.”

A resident of Jikwoyi, Mrs. Vera Mordi, pleaded with INEC to increase the voting units in the community, saying in spite of its large population many residents are often disenfranchised due to lack of voting materials.

