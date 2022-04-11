Igbo Leaders Speak in Unison, Demand Presidency in 2023

*Urge parties to zone position to South-east as was for South-west in 1999

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Igbo leaders under the aegis of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday, spoke in unison and demanded that the next president must be zoned to the South East as it was the case in 1999, when the two major political parties zoned their presidential candidates to the South West.

The Igbo leaders, who converged on Owerri, the Imo State capital for a solidarity reception in honour of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor, at the Banquet hall of the Imo Government House, however, praised the wise choice of Obiozor to lead Ndigbo, stating that he remained a round peg in a round hole.

Obiozor, in his speech, said Ndigbo firmly believed that the diversity of Nigeria, has been grossly mismanaged and only the 2023 presidential election would provide an excellent opportunity to redress any sense of exclusion and marginalisation felt by the people of South East zone over the years.

His words: “It is for this reason that I call on the political parties in the country, to zone the presidency to the South East. It has been done before in this country, so it can be done again now in order to redress the presumed marginalisation the Igbos have been complaining of over the years.

“It will be remiss of me not to commend and appreciate the Southern and Middle belt leadership forum for their steadfastness and unshaken support for zoning and rotation of the presidency to the South East come 2023. A South East presidency in 2023 will have a healing effect on the conscience of the nation and an idea whose time has come,” he stated.

In his welcome address, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, expressed strong commitment to the Igbo affairs, stating that none Igbo cannot love Igbo more than Ndigbo themselves and enjoined all Igbo sons and daughters to work as team to bring peace and development, which would eventually usher in political ascendancy of their dream.

Uzodimma maintained that for Obiozor to accept to serve Ndigbo in this capacity as the presidential general of Ohanaeze, the Igbo should be grateful to him, because he believed that Obiozor would not fail to make Igbo great once again.

According to him, “For a decade of being an elected person, I have pondered on the issue of Igbo cause. Ndigbo want justice and peace, not war. The time has come for every patriot to talk about the Igbo cause. I urge the political class in Nigeria to do the same thing that was done in 1999 for the South East,” he said.

Others who spoke were Senator Ike Nwachukwu, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief (Mrs) Victoria Akanwa, former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide; Dr. Nnia Nwodo and Chief Idu Gariwey.

However, among those at the occasion were former senate presidents: Pius Anyanwu and Adolphus Nwagbara; Prof A.B.C. Nwosu, Minister of State for Solid Minerals, Uche Ogah, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, HRH, Eze E.C. Okeke, and Chairman of Imo State Council of traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Cletus Ilomuanya.Also there were former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, General Azubike Ihejirika (Rtd), Senator Frank Ibezim, Hon. Chike Okafor, Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Chyna Iwuanyawu, Chief Cosmas Madugba, the clergies and a host of others, including the Imo First Lady, Chioma Uzodimma.

