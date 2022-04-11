Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf Excites Fans

There is so much excitement among football fans across Nigeria ahead of the arrival of Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf in Nigeria on Monday for the UEFA Champions League trophy tour.

International Premium Lager beer, Heineken has concluded arrangements to bring the Champions League iconic trophy closer to fans and loyal consumers alike in the two cities of Lagos and Abuja.

Though it is only the trio of Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George and John Mikel that have lifted the Champions League trophy, hundreds of fans in Lagos and Abuja would have the opportunity to see the prized diadem live in the coming days courtesy of Heineken.

The 2022 UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken will stop in Lagos, Nigeria on the 12th of April, and in Abuja, Nigeria on the 13th of April 2022.

This year, Heineken has made another smart choice; ensuring that one of the most iconic players to win the prestigious silverware, Seedorf will be headlining the trophy tour.

Seedorf prides himself as one of the most successful players in UEFA Champions League history as he is the first and currently the only player to have won the UEFA Champions League trophy with three different clubs.

Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi assured fans of another memorable time with the visiting Dutch football legend as well as an unforgettable time coming up close with the Champions League trophy.

