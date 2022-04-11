Gov Emmanuel’s Administration Supports Women in Leadership





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Government of Akwa Ibom State led by Governor Udom Emmanuel has disclosed that it has offered significant opportunities to women to serve in different leadership capacities in the state.

This is a deliberate policy targeted at encouraging the womenfolk to contribute their quota by taking up challenging roles that will enhance the progress and development of the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, stated this during the 60th birthday thanksgiving celebration of the Deputy Speaker and member representing Okobo state constituency in the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Felicia Bassey, at the weekend.

According to him, Princess Felicia Bassey’s patriotic commitments and giant strides in the growth and development of the state and humanity cannot be overlooked, as they represent a moral compass and a new leadership benchmark to all young and older women aspiring to serve.

In a goodwill message, Ekpo described her as a determined, strong woman leader, one of the first women council chairmen, community developer, advocate, team player and a very consistent and loyal politician who happens to be the first female deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

The deputy governor commended her for an effective people-oriented representation and robust legislative engagement, impactful and outstanding life of public service at 60 while praying that the Lord should strengthen and keep her for more exploits and in greater heights even as she continues to serve humanity.

The celebrant, who expressed gratitude to God for keeping and seeing her through life’s trials and challenges, attributed her success story to the mercies and grace of God.

In a homily, the Senior Pastor of the Shepherd’s Porch Church, Tunde Oyeyipo, harped on the importance of thanksgiving, adding that honour is the seed for God’s glory.

According to him, “Whatever you give to God should reflect the weight of God and the honour that you give to him,” adding that “if you want to give an acceptable sacrifice to God, you must first present your heart to him, which is what God desires the most.”

