Gov Emmanuel Constitutes Board to Manage Dakkada Luxury Estate as Limited Liability Company

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Dakkada Luxury Estate in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital is to be managed as a Limited Liability Company without state government expense.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo laid the foundation stone of the estate initiated by Governor Udom Emmanuel administration September last year.

The State Governor clarified on the management of the estate when he inaugurated a five-man Dakkada Luxury Estate Board at Government House, Uyo.

He said the clarification became necessary, disclosing that also in the offing were plans to develop a medium density and high density estates that will accommodate people who cannot afford the multimillion low density luxury estate.

The governor equally revealed that the state government has also secured financing to develop housing estates for Civil servants in the state.

The state government, he assured will not rest on its oars in expanding the housing and educational facilities to accommodate the influx into the state occasioned by alluring government policies.

He observed that the Ewet Housing and Shelter Afrique estates in Uyo are already overstretched hence the Dakkada Luxury Estate becomes a necessity as a next point of call for a serene topnotch housing area.

The governor said with the assurance of steady power, a reliable reticulation system for portable water, LPG duct, broadband internet service in the very low density housing estate, the demand for the estate is already high, hence the guarantee that it will be self sustaining and generate enough revenue for expansion before the 600 units are exhausted.

