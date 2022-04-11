Falcons Target Better outing against Canada

Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons are confident of a better outing against Olympic Champions Canada when both teams square up in the second of their two-match bouquet in the North American country today.

Two second goals by Jessie Fleming (50th minute) and Vanessa Gilles (72nd minute) earned the world’s sixth-ranked team victory over the African champions in their first encounter in Vancouver on Friday (Saturday morningin Nigeria).

However, Coach Randy Waldrum prosecuted that game with only 14 outfield players, most of whom arrived on the eve of the match due to late issuance of visa from their respective bases.

Monday’s encounter will take place at the Starlight Stadium, and will commence at 7.30pmCanada time (3.30am Tuesdayin Nigeria).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

