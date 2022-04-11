Ekweremadu Condemns Attack on PDP Stakeholders in Enugu, Warns against Intimidation





Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has condemned an attack on his supporters and stakeholders during a meeting in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday.



Ekweremadu, who is running for the 2023 governorship election in the state under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) also warned political aspirants in the state not to resort to harassment and intimidation to voters ahead of the election.



Among those attacked were member representing Aninri State Constituency at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chinedu Okwu, who is currently hospitalised at ESUTH Teaching Hospital, Park Lane, GRA, Enugu, following serious injuries he suffered during the attack.



In a statement made available to newsmen by the media adviser to Ekweremadu, Uche Anichukwu on Sunday, the senator said that the attack left many of his supporters critically injured.



“I received with utmost sadness the news of the violence that marred the expanded stakeholders meeting of the PDP in Aninri LGA at the weekend, as well as the brutal attack on my supporters and associates at the said meeting,” he said.



He regretted that the attack was at variance with the peace-loving nature of Aninri, calling on security agencies to ensure that the culprits were brought to book.



While sympathising with Okwu and others who suffered varying degrees of injuries during the attack, Ekweremadu called on his teeming supporters to remain calm and law-abiding.

