7Star Hangar Gets NCAA’s Approval to Carry Out C-checks

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given approval to 7Star Global Hangar Limited to carry out C-checks on Dana Air’s MD83 aircraft with the registration number, 5N-SAI

In an approval letter from the NCAA, the authority urged 7STAR to comply with all extant provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations and in particular Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations part 6, and in addition, all tasks requiring detailed, x ray and HFEC inspections.

In his reaction to the approval, the elated Managing Director and CEO, Isaac Balami, who could not hide his joy said 7Star has done five C and D checks on various aircraft with Augusta 139 8 Years Inspection (D-Check) being the first time in the history of Africa that the level will be done on that particular helicopter which he regarded as a complex new generation helicopter.

He said the Dana Air deal would lead to the employment of 30 engineers. This consequently means that over 1,500 jobless licenced aircraft engineers would be gainfully employed if local airlines, private jet owners, state and federal governments can patronise and support this great employment initiative.

He added that with the approval on MD 83, it also showed that NCAA has recognised 7Star’s worth and effort to ensure aircraft serviceability across the Region.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dana Group, Mr. Sukhwinder Mann, who made the official announcement, said the decision was premised on the Danas Group’s pledge to the local economy whilst ensuring further development of the Nigerian aviation sector.

