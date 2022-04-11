3 Children, Woman Burnt to Death in Port Harcourt Jetty Fire

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Three children and a woman were burnt to death early hours of Monday, in a fire incident that occured at Bonny/Bille/Nembe jetty along Creek Road market in Port Harcourt, River state.

THISDAY learned that the incident which happened at about 2am Monday morning, also burnt down about 20 speed boats and local boats conveying goods to Revirine communities in Bayelsa and Rivers.

It was also gathered that the fire started from one of the boats conveying some gas cylinders at the time of incident.

Details later:

