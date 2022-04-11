2023: Ekiti Monarchs Urge Parties to Return Performing Lawmakers





Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

Prominent traditional rulers in Ekiti State have urged the leadership of political parties in the state to return federal lawmakers recognised by their constituents to have performed creditably in the delivery of democracy dividends to the people in 2023.

The traditional rulers in Ijero, Efon and Ekiti West Local Government Areas led by Ajero of Ijero Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole, stated this yesterday while endorsing the reelection of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Wumi Ogunlola, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oba Adewole spoke when Ogunlola, who’s representing Ijero/Efon/Ekiti West federal constituency, and donated some buildings and items to her constituency.

Some of the structures and items donated included an ICT Centre to Ijero Comprehensive High School; a Comprehensive Health Centre in Ejiyan-Ekiti; nine vehicles, five tricycles, 60 motorbikes, 100 sewing machines, 110 generating sets, 40 deep freezers among others .Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in the constituency, Oba Adewole, said Ogunlola deserves another term on account of her sterling and unprecedented achievements.

The monarch noted that “the traditional rulers were rooting for her re-election into the green chamber for continuity because she has changed the face of representation in the federal constituency with masses savouring the dividends of democracy.

“Evidence abounds for everybody to see that Omowumi’s tenure at the Green Chamber has completely witnessed a departure from stereotypical experience, acute neglect, and poor representation of the people have had with their erstwhile representatives.

“So, without any equivocation, Omowumi has performed creditably, and such a great performer deserves a second term for a more purposeful representation of her constituents who are unanimous that her good work must continue.”

Also, the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, who commended Ogunlola for her outstanding performance, noted that her representation at the lower chamber has been superb in delivering the dividends of democracy to her constituency.

She stated that Ogunlola had displayed exceptional qualities of leadership with her effective representation and unparalleled empowerment programmes for the women, widows, men and youths in her constituency.

According to her, “I must appreciate her for being a worthy ambassador of the womenfolk in political positions. Indeed, you have done well and I am very proud of you. We will keep saying we want women in position of leadership- Ogunlola is a perfect example of what we mean.

“Thanks greatly for not disappointing me. With her sterling performance, more opportunities will be opened for women. I will like to call on other members of the green chamber for them to do more for their people because Ogunlola has been a fantastic representative of the people.”

The state APC Chairman, Paul Omotoso, expressed joy and pride in the quality of effective representation she has been offering her constituents, adding that these could be attested through the implementation of people-centred programmes.

Addressing the party bigwigs, traditional rulers and supporters, Ogunlola, promised to facilitate more developmental projects that will have direct impacts in the lives of the people.

