World Quality Alliance Holds 2022 African Quality Awards in Lagos



Mary Nnah

The race for the top quality achievement award has begun as World Quality Alliance announced the date for the continental awards. The Award ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Banquet Hall of Sheraton Hotel & Tower, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria on April 14th, 2022.

The African Quality Achievement Awards is an annual event initiated at celebrating leadership innovation and creativity in quality management in Africa.

According to the Executive Director of World Quality Alliance Mrs. Favour Esorougwe, “The Award is aimed at identifying, recognising and rewarding companies, personalities, and products that apply quality culture and quality management best practices to the analysis, planning and implementation and control of policies designed to achieve the corporate objective in both profit and non-profit making organisation in Africa.”

Esorougwe further revealed that top companies in Africa are ready to be rewarded for adhering to the quality standard.

The organisers stated that while this current award will be held in Nigeria, subsequent ones could be held in other African countries such as South Africa, Ghana, Egypt etc.

“Also, as part of the event, we have the African Quality Congress 2022 is set to be an informative and inspiring day of new ideas, stimulating debate, and renowned speakers, dedicated to driving forward the quality agenda, the congress will be providing delegates with a greater understanding of how operational effectiveness and efficiency to vital organizational success”, she added.

The conference is aimed at anyone looking to improve their organizational performance and networking opportunities.

AQC Exhibition 2022 is a professional trade show that focuses on quality products and services in all organisations.

The event is initiated by the African Quality Institute in collaboration with the World Quality Alliance A Global Quality Organization Consultant with the support of the Chartered Quality Institute (U.K) and Pan African Quality Organisation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

