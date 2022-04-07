Train Attack: Coalition of CSOs Call for Amaechi’s Resignation

Kuni Tyessi





A coalition of civil society organisations has called for the immediate resignation of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over what it called negligence of the lives of Nigerians after the train attack that claimed eight lives, with many others injured and several others yet to be accounted for.

The coalition also blamed the attack on what it referred to as the minister’s personal interest against that of nationhood, citing instances where the minister failed to deploy surveillance equipment at the time of the commissioning of the railway.

Lamenting over the incident, the group stated that Nigerians are dying daily and the nation has been watered with the blood of citizens whose government seem incapable of protecting their lives.

The coalition which made the call through its spokesperson, the Executive Director of Voter’s Rights Academy, Olayinka Dada at a media briefing yesterday, in Abuja, said the call for his resignation had become expedient judging from the rising cases of insecurity on the nation’s transport systems, noting that such has become unbearable and cannot be tolerated.

Dada who said the new norm has continued to affect businesses, movement and people, noted that it has also left Nigerians at the mercy of prayers while the government elected by the people seem helpless in curtailing the sorrowful attacks.

He added that in saner climes, Amaechi would have turned in his resignation on account of his incompetence, noting that, “since he has refused, the citizens owe it a duty to ask for his resignation

“The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is one and we collectively, here and now, demand his resignation. The railway system cannot continue to whet the appetite of anyone’s presidential ambition with the blood of innocent Nigerians. Amaechi should GO. And, he should resign now! Enough is Enough!

“From the foregoing, it is evident that Minister Rotimi Amaechi did not put national interest forward. It is clear that all he attempted to do was favoritism. It is even crystal annoying that after the attacks, he insulted the sensibilities of Nigerians by justifying his personal interest for the attacks.

“Our Minister of Transportation rather than finding the courage to accept responsibility for the security lapse had the effrontery instead to accuse other authorities within the government of sabotaging efforts at mounting surveillance equipment systems at the rail lines. This is the worst of it all.”

