Spanish Players’ Union, AFA Futbol, to Challenge Nwakali’s Sack in Court

The last may not have been heard over the dismissal of Nigerian international, Kelechi Nwakali by SD Huesca.

Spanish players’ union announced yesterday that it will challenge in court the “unilateral” dismissal of 23-year old Nwakali by SD Huesca.

The players’ union AFA Futbol stated in an official statement yesterday that the labour rights of Super Eagles midfielder were violated by the club.

SD Huesca terminated Nwakali’s contract after he played at the Africa Cup of Nations against the Spanish club’s wishes and he then turned down a transfer in January.

The 23-year-old said he “will no longer suffer in silence” as he made a series of allegations against the club in a statement posted on Twitteryesterday.

Midfielder Nwakali alleges Huesca Sporting Director, Ruben Garcia, pressured him not to join the Super Eagles squad for January’s Nations Cup and that the club had been “abusing its power” in an attempt to force him to sign a new contract, including failing to pay his wages on time.

Huesca “completely deny and disagree with the player’s accusations” and say they will defend themselves in court if required.

“The club has acted at all times with the utmost respect for the player,” a Huesca statement said.

“Given the seriousness of some of the statements made, the club reserves the exercise of any actions it deems appropriate in defence of its legitimate rights and interests.”

The second-tier outfit announced it had terminated Nwakali’s deal, which was due to expire at the end of this season, on Tuesday but did not give a reason for the decision.

