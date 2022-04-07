Senate Okays Transport University for Buhari’s Town

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday approved the establishment of the Federal University of Transportation in Daura, the hometown of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, in Katsina State.

The Senate passed the bill seeking its establishment at plenary.

The approval followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Chairman of the Committee, Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North), in his presentation, said the establishment of the university would allow Nigerians access to modern knowledge, emerging techniques and skills in the transport industry.

He said the institution would provide required knowledge to prospective students to enhance Nigeria’s transportation sector and make them drivers of the industry.

He also explained that the development of the transport sector by knowledge transfer and capacity building would in turn generate employment opportunities for Nigerians.

He said, “The envisaged University of Transportation has immense benefits, especially in closing the huge gap in knowledge about transportation business and enhancing technical skills.

“It will ensure technology transfer from the most developed nations such as China, USA, South Korea, etc to benefit the Nigerian transportation industry,” Kaita said.

He added that the University of Transportation Daura, was expected to provide the manpower needs of the Nigerian transport systems.

He also said the Nigerian Railway, would be the first in the West African sub-region with the potentials of wooing Africans and foreign investors to invest and acquire advanced knowledge in research and exploration of scientific innovation in the transport sector.

The bill was passed by the chamber after its clause-by-clause consideration by the Committee of the Whole.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

