Samsung, Western Digital Collaborate to Drive Standardisation

Emma Okonji

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Western Digital (WDC), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a uniquecollaboration to standardise and drive broad adoption of next-generation data placement, processing and fabrics (D2PF) storage technologies.

The companies will initially focus on aligning their efforts and creating a vigorous ecosystem for Zoned Storage solutions. These steps will enable the industry to focus on countless applications that ultimately create greater value for customers.

EVP and GM, Flash Business Unit at Western Digital, Rob Soderbery, said: “Storage is the essential foundation for how people and businesses consume and use data. To enable today’s needs and tomorrow’s next big ideas, we must innovate, collaborate and keep pace as an industry in bringing new standards andarchitectures to life.”

“In order for a technology ecosystem to be successful, overall frameworks and general solution models must come together so they do not suffer from fragmentation, which delays adoption and adds unnecessary complexity for software stack developers,” Soderbery added.

According to Soderbery, “For years Western Digital has been laying the foundation for the Zoned Storage ecosystem by contributing to the Linux kernel and open-source software community. We are excited to bring these contributions to this joint initiative with Samsung in facilitating wider adoption of Zoned Storage for users and application developers.”

Corporate EVP, Head of Memory Sales and Marketing at Samsung Electronics, Jinman Han, said: “This collaboration is a testament to our relentless effort to exceed customers’ needs now and in the future, and holdsspecial meaning in how we anticipate it will actively grow intoa larger basis of engagement for Zoned Storage standardization.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

