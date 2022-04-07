Ramadan: Gov Fintiri Reviews Curfew

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has reviewed the curfew imposed on the three council areas of Yola North, Yola South and Girei, following the activities of hoodlums in the areas using tricycles and motorcycles to commit crimes.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Yola , the state capital yesterday by the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou

According to the statement, the curfew, which was from 10p.m. to 5a.m., is currently eased from 11p.m. to 5a.m. daily during the period of the Ramadan fast, and the review takes immediate effect.

“The development is to enable the Muslim faithful partake in Tafsir sessions during the period.

“The government had in February 2021 imposed a curfew on the three local councils through the Adamawa State Restriction of Movement of Tricycles/

Motorcycles Executive Order No.1 of 2021.

“The order is meant to check the excesses of hoodlums terrorising the areas, and prescribed a sentence of six months imprisonment with an option of fine or both in addition to forfeiting the tricycle or motorcycle,” the statement noted.

The statement further stated that the review of the restriction of movement is necessitated by the desire of the government to allow Muslim faithful observe unhindered Tafsir at their various mosques during the Ramadan period.

It also stated that Fintiri, however, directed security agencies to beef up security across the state, especially in the three council areas of Yola North, Yola South and Girei by deploying more service personnel to keep watch and ensure the security of lives and property of residents of the state, warning that anyone found wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law.

