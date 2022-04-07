Police Arrest Eight for Armed Robbery in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge



The operatives of Rivers State Police Command have arrested four armed robbery suspects along Agip Junction in Port Harcourt.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ms. Grace Iringe-Koko, the command also arrested four persons allegedly attacking officials of Petroleum Task Force (PTF), at Abonnema Wharf axis of Port Harcourt.

A statement by Iringe-Koko, yesterday, revealed that the suspects met their waterloo after they snatched a car from their victim at gunpoint.

She also disclosed that the command recovered arms, ammunition and vehicle from the suspects.

Iringe-Koko said: “Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, while responding to a distress call April 4, 2022, at Abonnema Wharf where miscreants were attacking officials of PTF, arrested four suspects namely: Lucky Monday Yaatee (22), Bala Ibrahim (20), Izuchukwu Eze (39) and Okro Agu (51).

“In a bid to chase others who took to their heels, the police stormed some shanties where arms and ammunition were recovered.

“One MKIV Service 80 pistol with breach number FC 01010e, one MAKAROV pistol with defaced breach number, two double-barrel locally made pistols, three single-barrel locally made pistols, one-shot single barrel locally-made pistol, automatic pump action with breach number 00063, three Barretta pistols with defaced breach number, 27 rounds of 12 by 12 by 5mm live cartridges, 69 rounds of 60 by 84 GMP live ammunition, three revolver pistol’s magazine and one SMG magazine were recovered.

“In a similar feat, April 3, 2022, operatives of this command arrested a-four man syndicate at AGIP Roundabout in Port Harcourt, in a light green Toyota Corolla saloon car, with registration No. ZBL 12 PT, property of Mr. Ajuluchukwu Nebuolisa, reportedly snatched at gunpoint on April 1, 2022 in Anambra State.

“The four suspects namely; Chukwudi Charis (38), Emmanuel Sunday Thompson (32), Confidence Eze (37), and Ubong James (39) are already helping the police in the investigation. They will be transferred to Anambra State where the offence was committed.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Eboka Friday, has ordered detailed investigation into the case, with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.

Friday has also warned all criminal elements in the state to turn a new leaf or face the full wrath of the law.

