Obi: Only Strong Economy Can Guarantee Vibrant Foreign Policy

•Gbajabiamila calls for global response to terrorism challenges, others

Udora Orizu





Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Presidential aspirant, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday advised the federal government to focus on developing a strong economy that will reflect on its foreign policy.

Obi who stated this while addressing journalists during the public presentation of the book tilted: “Reflections on Nigeria’s Foreign Policy 1960–2020,” co-authored by Toby Okechukwu, Deputy Minority Leader of the House in Abuja, said with Nigeria’s economy headed south, it would be difficult to have a strong foreign policy.

According to him, you cannot contribute outside when you are not even doing well inside.

According to him, "A reflection of the economy. If you have a strong economy and an expected economic development pace that is strong, that reflects your foreign policy, the way people take you, relate with you, see you. "As it is today, if you look at Nigeria in terms of economy and everything, we are headed south. So, it is difficult to have a strong foreign policy because what are going to contribute outside when you are not even doing well inside?

“We should focus on turning around Nigeria from consumption to development, pulling Nigerians out of poverty and ensuring that you build a better future for Nigerians and then you have a strong domestic policy where people have employment and everything, and then, that translates to your foreign policy.”

Delivering his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said Nigeria, Africa and the world are currently confronted with challenges that affect everyone. He stressed that a global response was the best way to ensure collective survival of all.

He said international collaboration was necessary to find solutions that would improve the lives and circumstances of people all over the world caused by issues ranging from public health to terrorism and the myriad difficulties of globalisation.

The Speaker also said from experience, Nigeria’s foreign policy must, “unapologetically” define the terms on which it engages the rest of the world to address the different manifestations of her shared challenges.

He expressed optimism that the book would enlighten and influence the country’s foreign policy decision makers.

“Our nation’s foreign policy defines the terms on which we engage with the rest of the world. It is through our foreign policy that we declare who we are, what we stand for, and the principles we hold dear and will defend as we have done here at home and abroad in South Africa, Liberia, Sierra Leone and everywhere else we have been called.

“Hon Toby Okechukwu and his co-authors, Messrs Tony Onyishi and Emmanuel Ukhami have, in the best tradition of statesmen, undertaken a comprehensive and scholarly review of the foreign policy of Nigeria from independence to date.

“They have used the instruments of research and data analysis to help us understand how our foreign policy has evolved over the years and how foreign policy decisions have both hindered and advanced the cause of Nigeria on the global stage,” Gbajabiamila said.

In his address, Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Aminu Wali, said Nigeria deserves permanent membership of United Nations Security than any country in Africa but has not been able to achieve that because of lack continental cooperation.

Wali, who was Chairman of the occasion observed that while Nigeria may have a policy that is afrocentric, she’s not getting the same respect that she gives her neighbors and colleagues in Africa

Corroborating, the Deputy Minority Leader and co-author of the book, Hon. Toby Okechukwu noted that Nigeria’s afrocentric commitment is not adequately reciprocated by her African counterparts.

He said the nagging issue of the country’s shrinking voice in critical diplomatic circles may also be appreciated vis-à-vis contemporary socio-economic challenges at home.

