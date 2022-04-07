Killings, Kidnappings, May Lead to Famine in Ekiti, Farmers Warn

Victor Ogunje



Farmers in Ekiti State, whose farming activities have been disturbed by incessant killings, kidnapping and raping by killer herdsmen have expressed fear that abandonment of farms by their colleagues could trigger famine in the state.

They lamented the daily kidnapping of farmers for ransom and raping of their wives and daughters by the marauding herdsmen, calling on the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, to take action or they will come out enmass on June 18 to use their voter cards to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leaders of the farmers, Chief Ajayi Olowolayemo, Pastor Adeoluwa Alonge, Mrs. Deborah Ayodele and Mr. Ibukun Lawal, who stated this while interfacing with Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Segun Oni, yesterday, said farmers are ready to vote for Oni to protect the future of the state.

The farmers, who were led to the parley by the Publicity Secretary of pro-Oni group called Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB), Idowu Adelusi, said the state had never witnessed this upsurge in terrorism in its history.

The said: “Only Segun Oni we knew and trust that will not play politics with security of our lives and property. He is a man of God; he has the fear of God and has the political will to restore security and normalcy to the state.

“For instance, the people of Ikole, Oye, Moba, Ilejemeje, Ise, Emure, Ekiti-East, Ikere, Ekiti-West, Ijero and Efon Local Government Areas.

What is agitating the minds of Ekiti people right now is a total stop to insecurity so that farmers can return to their farms to prevent future famine.”

Also speaking during his familiarisation visit to Oye, Ikole, Ekiti East, Ekiti West, Efon,Ijero and Gbonyin LGAs of the state ahead of the election, Oni told Fayemi to deploy his expertise in war studies to tackle senseless killings, kidnapping and ritual killings in the state.

He said: “I am calling on Governor Kayode Fayemi, who has a PhD in War Studies, to use his knowledge to tackle kidnapping in the state. Kidnappers have declared war on our people, this has been going on for four years and it has not ceased.”

The former governor described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regarded as a major opposition in the state, as a dead party that will be buried on June 18, saying: “ The party is dead, we will only do the funeral with this coming election.

“You knew what I represent; I am not a leader that can embezzle your money, or a leader that will deprive workers and masses of their entitlements, so I will spend whatever meant for the state on all our citizens.”

