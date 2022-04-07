Insecurity: CAN, Ethnic Groups Protest Incessant Attacks, Killings in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi

Youth and women wings of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities (CEN), and some communities in Plateau State, yesterday, staged a protest to the state governor’s office in Jos over the incessant attacks and killings in some communities in the state, calling on Governor Simon Lalong to intervene.

There have been several attacks in recent weeks on some communities in the state, leading to death of several persons.

Led by the National President of the Irigwe Youth Movement (IYM), Mr. Ezekiel Bini, the protesters urged Lalong to show commitment to securing the lives and properties of the people.

Bini said they were out to tell the government and the world that their lives are being wasted daily by gunmen, and to ask government to put immediate stop to the carnage.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Danladi Atu, told the protesters that the state government has been working hard to resolve the problem, especially in Irigwe land where attacks have been frequent, and to secure a lasting peace in the communities.

Atu said that Lalong felt the pains of the protesters and commiserated with them and the families of those affected, adding that the state governor has ordered reinforcement of security personnel to dominate the area, while thorough investigations are ongoing to unravel the cause of the attacks.

Atu said: “Governor Lalong has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to step in to ascertain the extent of damage and casualties as well as provide immediate relief materials to cushion the effect of this condemnable act.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

