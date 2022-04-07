Influencers to Advocate Gender Equality, Family Planning in Communities

Emma Okonji

In line with its aim to build a strong community of self-activating influencers and advocates, Hive, a social impact organisation, hosted its first-ever social advocacy mixer, “#BreakTheBias: Brainstorm & Brunch” at Miliki Private Club, recently.

The event, which also sought to promote a rapport between its Influencer Champions, Advocates and partnering NGOs, CSOs, and private organisations, was designed to connect these Influencer Champions and Advocates on a meaningful and trustworthy level with its NGO and CSO partners, thereby providing the opportunity to share ideas, align on synergies and learn how to maximize advocacy for Gender Equality and Family Planning in Nigeria.

In attendance were over 50 lead influencers from the music and media industry including Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Folu Storms, Chioma Omeruah, Waje, representatives of Gender Equality and Family Planning NGOs and CSOs.

National President of the Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE) and the National coordinator PAWED/dRPC coalition, Vera Ndanusa, said: “Nigerian labour markets are gendered. A majority of those in formal employment are men. Women own only 20 per cent of enterprises in the formal sector in Nigeria. As of February 2021, women held only 30.3 per cent of managerial positions, 28.9 per cent senior and middle management positions.”

