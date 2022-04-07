Flour Mills Gets ISO 27001 Certification On Cyber Security

Emma Okonji

Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC, a leader in the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) recently passed the PECB ISO 27001certification audit for its Information Technology (IT) and cybersecurity framework and policies.

Commenting on the importance of the certification to Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, it’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Omoboyede Olusanya, said ” We appreciate this certificate and the credit should go to the team that ensured that this happened. This is a document that shows that we have done something and we are very particular in the areas of cybersecurity. We are desirous to build a world-class organization. It is a process and it is an engrained process, there is a continuous stride that we have here. We will keep improving.”

Group Head of Information Technology (IT) at Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), Serge Yao, said: “This certification brings reassurance to business’s cybersecurity posture. It proves that we have well-defined system to handle cyber-attacks and cybersecurity. This certification testifies that FMN takes seriously the confidentiality of information asset and IT risks are controlled. (Financial loss and damage to reputation are mitigated). We started our cybersecurity program fourteen months ago; the whole organization was engaged, and I want to thank FMN leadership team for the continuous support.”

The country manager of DataSixth CyberSecurity Limited, Ihuoma Obioha said: “This certification is all about data security for the organization and the need to have a round the clock continuous protection. This is a bold step for Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC. There is cyber resilience and they are sure that their critical infrastructure is protected. This certification demonstrates that the organization is equal to task in the area of cybersecurity and it shows that they are digitally inclined. This certification will build a lot of moral, trust and confidence for the organization and their stakeholders.”





