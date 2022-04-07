Defection: Ayade Escapes Sack as Judge Bows to Appeal Court Judgment

Alex Enumah in Abuja

In submission to the principle of “Stare disisis”, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Thursday refused to order the removal of Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade and his Deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, from office.

The judge had, on March 22, sacked two members of the National Assembly from Cross River State and 18 lawmakers of the state House of Assembly for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that brought them to power in 2019.

Justice Taiwo had on March 25, adjourned to April 6, to deliver his judgment in the suit seeking the sack of Ayade and his deputy owing to their defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), last year.

However, when the matter came up Wednesday, the judge asked lawyers to parties in the suit to address him on the propriety of going ahead with his judgment in the light of a Court of Appeal judgment that held that a governor cannot be sacked on account of defection from one political party to another.

After taking submissions from counsel, Justice Taiwo announced that judgment will be delivered the following day.

Delivering judgment Thursday, the judge agreed with the submission of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), counsel to Ayade and his deputy, on the need to abide by the judgment of a Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, which held that a court lacks powers to remove a sitting governor who defects because the constitution has yet to make it an offence.

He subsequently dismissed the suit filed by the PDP.

Another judge of the Federal High Court Abuja, had on March 8 sacked the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, and his deputy, over their defection from the PDP to APC.

He held that their continued stay in office violates the constitution, because the constitution did not provide for independent candidate.

Although, another High Court in Ebonyi State had refused to sack Umahi on the grounds that defection has not been made an offence for which a governor or president and their deputies can be removed from office.

This judgment was affirmed by the Enugu Division of the Federal High Court.

Details later…

